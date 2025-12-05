The Los Angeles Lakers may dream of entering the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes someday. NBA insiders, though, say their path is blocked by one major obstacle: Austin Reaves. As Jake Fischer writes, the Lakers simply lack the draft capital and comparable young talent to compete with teams like Atlanta. That's unless Milwaukee views Reaves as a Trae-Young-level centerpiece capable of becoming a perennial All-Star.

The problem that Fischer shares? Reaves is headed for restricted free agency this summer. Hes is widely expected to draw max-level offers from rival teams. Any franchise trading for him this season would have to accept the risk of losing him outright in July. Young, meanwhile, is considered a far safer long-term asset. For now, that makes the Lakers one of the least viable suitors should a Giannis scenario ever materialize.

Milwaukee’s rocky 2025-26 campaign has only intensified league-wide speculation. The Bucks sit at 10-13. They sit near the Central Division basement despite another dominant start from Antetokounmpo. He’s averaging roughly 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. That said, defensive regression and nagging injuries have fueled growing uncertainty around the franchise’s direction.

Article Continues Below

Individually, Giannis continues to post MVP-level production. That said, his brilliance has been overshadowed by Milwaukee’s struggles and questions about how long he’ll carry an unsteady roster.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, Reaves is having the best season of his career. He is operating as the Lakers’ third star during their 16-5 start. He’s averaging close to 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists with elite efficiency. Reaves has also expanded his on-ball role and strengthened his case for a major payday. On the flip side, that could weaken the Lakers’ chances of ever using him to chase a superstar like Giannis.