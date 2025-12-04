Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss at least 2 to 4 weeks with a right calf strain, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

The injury to Antetokounmpo occurred on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. About three minutes into the game, Giannis began running back on defense after dishing out an assist to AJ Green when he fell to the ground with a non-contact injury and immediately grabbed his right calf/Achilles area.

Immediately, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee went silent, as concern filled the arena. The good news is that Giannis was able to get up on his own and limp to the Bucks' locker room, and head coach Doc Rivers ruled out an Achilles injury in his postgame comments. Milwaukee went on to defeat Detroit 117-111 without Giannis.

However, this injury is a significant blow to the Bucks for several reasons.

Aside from the fact that the Bucks need Giannis healthy and on the court to win games, he recently made headlines around the NBA on Wednesday when news surfaced of him discussing his future with the organization.

Giannis and his agent, Alex Saratsis of Octagon, officially began conversations with the Bucks about the two-time MVP's future and whether his best fit is with them or elsewhere around the NBA. Whether or not this dialogue will eventually lead to a formal trade request from Antetokounmpo is the major question every other team around the league is waiting for an answer to.

Over the years, Giannis' future has been a key talking point throughout the NBA. His desire to win and Milwaukee's struggles have opened the door for the possibility of the nine-time All-Star possibly wanting a change of scenery, which is why “the writing is on the wall” for Antetokounmpo's departure, according to Charania.

Antetokounmpo has already missed six games this season due to injury, and the Bucks went 1-5 without him on the floor. If Giannis is to miss the remaining 11 games on the Bucks' schedule before the calendar flips to 2026, this team will be in serious danger of falling further down the Eastern Conference standings.

At 10-13 on the season and not proving to be a real championship threat, the noise surrounding Giannis' future while he is injured will continue to grow. Now that Giannis could be sidelined through December, his trade market and the Bucks' immediate future have changed dramatically.

Despite all the talk about his future with Milwaukee being in jeopardy, Rivers and the organization continue to downplay such a drastic change regarding Giannis.

“So, here we go again… There's been no conversations,” Rivers said about Antetokounmpo trade rumors before Wednesday's game. “I want to make it clear for the 50th time, and clearly it's not getting to one network, for sure: Giannis has never asked to be traded. Ever. I can't make that more clear.”

What the future holds for Giannis now comes down to his conversations with the Bucks behind the scenes and what he observes while being out with this calf injury. Should the two-time MVP ultimately request a trade, there will be an abundance of interest in him across the NBA, and the trade market as a whole will freeze until his decision is made.