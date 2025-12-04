On Wednesday afternoon, it was reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent were consulting with the team on what would be best for his future. Many fans interpreted that to meant that a trade of the former league MVP could be on the horizon, and things were further complicated later that evening when Antetokounmpo suffered a calf strain during the team's win over the Detroit Pistons.

Now, in the wake of that injury, it's being pointed out how that setback, combined with previous times that Antetokounmpo has missed so far this year, could have a negative impact on him later down the line.

“It is important to note that Giannis has already missed 6 games this season. He must play in a minimum of 65 games to remain eligible for MVP, All-NBA, and other honors. This calf strain could result in his All-NBA and MVP voting streak ending,” reported ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Antetokounmpo has already missed considerable time this year, and on Thursday, it was announced by Charania that Antetokounmpo would be out of the lineup for two to four weeks with the strain.

The Bucks have been a major disappointment this year, currently sitting at 10-13 on the season despite picking up a surprise win over Detroit on Wednesday. Even with Antetokounmpo on the floor, Milwaukee hasn't been able to play much inspiring basketball so far this season, and teams will certainly be sending the Bucks their best trade packages for the star over the coming weeks, even as the injury concerns, which have become an increasingly large part of his story, continue to mount.

In any case, the Bucks will continue their season on Friday evening at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. That game is set to tip off at 8:00 pm ET from Milwaukee.