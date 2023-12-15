Do you agree with Shaquille O'Neal about Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo putting up a monster 64 points on Wednesday night, the grudge match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers was marred by altercations, especially postgame when Antetokounmpo stormed the locker room in an attempt to retrieve the game ball.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal recently gave his two cents on the matter, siding with the Greek Freak since the Bucks won at home.

“I think by the letter of the law if you're playing at home you should get the ball, if something you know, spectacular happens,” O'Neal said via TMZ. “I understand both circumstances but you know, I think Giannis had the right to be able to say that, ‘Hey we're in Milwaukee, I just made history. I want the ball.' And you know, he went after the ball.”

Just moments after the final buzzer sounded, Antetokounmpo was seen running to the tunnel to confront Pacers players over the disappearance of his 64-point game ball. Some time later, the two-time MVP returned to the court and exchanged words with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Fortunately for Antetokounmpo, security retrieved the ball after awhile.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle revealed in a press conference that their players meant no harm, wanting to give the ball to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe who scored his first NBA points that night.

During the game, Bucks forward Bobby Portis was ejected early in the fourth quarter after a scuffle with Indiana guard Aaron Nesmith. The latter committed a hard foul on Antetokounmpo, something Portis took exception to.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's night may not have had the perfect ending, but it's safe to say opposing teams won't be taking game balls away at Fiserv Forum anytime soon.