Plenty of fans on X were salty about Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high performance in the Bucks' win over the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had himself a hell of a game on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. The Greek Freak went scorched earth on the team that eliminated his Milwaukee Bucks from NBA In-Season Tournament, dropping a career-high 64 points on 20-28 shooting from the field and 24-32 from the charity stripe en route to getting their first win over the Pacers this season, 140-126.

In the process of tearing down the Pacers piece by piece, Antetokounmpo set a few franchise records that further cement his status as the Bucks' greatest player of all time. According to StatMuse, Antetokounmpo is now the Bucks' record-holder for the following: most regular season points, most playoff points, most points in a game, and most points in a playoff game.

However, fans on Twitter (X) who clearly aren't fond of Giannis Antetokounmpo's game, reveled in sour grapes; they pointed out that the Bucks star is just a running and dunking merchant, unlike those they consider “pure hoopers”.

“Pure buckets something Giannis knows nothing about except running, dunking and crying to refs,” one Twitter (X) user wrote. Wrote another, “Im not a Giannis hater. Truly like him, that run and dunk s**t is hard for me to applaud tonight though. BUT rick should have went zone or something. Thats embarrassing.”

Another point of contention among some NBA fans on Twitter (X) was that Giannis Antetokounmpo forced his way to 64 points even after the Pacers had already given up on the game by putting in some of their benchwarmers. With nearly six minutes left in the game and the Bucks up by 17, Indiana decided to pull Tyrese Haliburton from the game, essentially waving the white flag.

From that point forward, Antetokounmpo scored 16 points, including six from when he re-entered the game with two minutes left after the Pacers cut the Bucks' lead to 10.

“Giannis literally stat padded nearly the entire 4th quarter with his zero skill bagless a**. I guarantee he will do it again. […] Just another reason to hate this Run and Dunk bum,” one fan went scorched earth.

With all the postgame shenanigans that ensued between the Bucks and the Pacers, it's a guarantee that this won't be the last we'll be hearing from outspoken fans who have a disdain for Giannis Antetokounmpo's game.