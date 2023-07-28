Very rarely do we see professional athletes play with their siblings on the same team. Over the last four seasons though, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been able to play on the Milwaukee Bucks with his older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo. It doesn't seem like the Bucks nor Giannis are tired of the oldest Antetokounmpo brother yet though, as he will be returning to Milwaukee for his fifth season with the organization after being rumored to want to get a deal done earlier this month.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Thanasis and the Bucks have come to an agreement on a deal for the 31-year-old forward to return to Milwaukee in NBA free agency. While he had multiple options as a free agent, Charania states that Antetokounmpo turned down an offer from the New York Knicks in order to play with his brother again.

What is interesting about the Bucks is that they now have two pairs of brothers, as Brook Lopez was reunited with his brother Robin Lopez this offseason after Robin agreed to a one-year, minimum contract with the team.

In his four seasons with the Bucks, Thanasis has not held that big of a role and he has only played in 162 total games, averaging 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in about 8.4 minutes per game. Known more for being a locker room presence and a motivational factor for his brother, Antetokounmpo is definitely a fan-favorite in Milwaukee.

This has turned out to be a very eventful offseason for the Bucks after their disappointing exit in the first-round of the playoffs.

Not only did they replace head coach Mike Budenholzer with former Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, but the Bucks also came to terms on new contracts with All-Star Khris Middleton and Defensive Player of the Year finalist Brook Lopez. The team also re-signed Jae Crowder and added sharpshooter Malik Beasley on the wing. Finishing the 2022-23 season with the league's best record at 58-24, the Bucks are looking to once again prove that they are championship contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Thanasis, along with Giannis and their younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, finds himself on Greece's preliminary roster for this summer's FIBA World Cup.