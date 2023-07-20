Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could see action in the FIBA Basketball World Cup after all. Greece unveiled its pool for the World Cup on Thursday, and the seven-foot forward is listed in it despite questions on his health status.

The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania confirmed that Antetokounmpo “underwent a cleanup procedure” on his knee, which triggered speculation that he might just sit out the FIBA World Cup and wait for the new National Basketball Association (NBA) season to come.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin confirmed the news, adding that it “went great” and that Antetokounmpo is expected to be ready come training camp in September, right after the FIBA World Cup. Griffin's statement further raised concerns about Antetokounmpo's injury status. However, with his inclusion in Greece's World Cup pool, the optimism increased that Antetokounmpo will make his second visit to the Philippines.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's brothers, Thanasis and Kostas, also made Greece's preliminary World Cup roster. Completing the pool are Kostas Papanikolaou, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Ioannis Paparetou, Dimitris Agravanis, Georgios Papagiannis, Michalis Lountzis, Dino Mitoglou, Lefteris Bochordis, Panagiotis Kalaitzakis, Nikos Rogkavopolous, Dimitris Moraitis, Nikos Chougkaz, Georgios Tsalmpouris, Vasilis Toliopoulos, Dimitris Flionis, Manos Chatzidakis, Lefteris Mantzoukas, Thomas Walkup, and Vangelis Zougris.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 29.3 points per game during last year's FIBA Eurobasket, something the Greeks could miss a lot if he eventually gets ruled out of the Final 12.

Greece is grouped with the United States, New Zealand, and Jordan in Group B. The said group is expected to be the crowd drawer when the teams lock horns at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.