The Milwaukee Bucks’ offseason got off to a surprising start when it was announced that the team would waive and stretch Damian Lillard’s contract. That wasn’t the only shocker for the Bucks as they then turned around and agreed to terms in free agency with division rival Myles Turner with the cap space they acquired from waiving Lillard. Since those shockers, the Bucks have had a relatively tame offseason, mostly re-signing their own free agents such as Ryan Rollins.

Ryan Rollins agreed to a new contract with the Bucks in free agency for three seasons and worth around $12 million, as per Shams Charania of ESPN. Rollins spent last season on a two-way contract with the Bucks. The Bucks had rescinded their qualifying offer to Rollins at the onset of free agency, but they apparently had plans to bring him back.

Rollins was originally the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He spent one season with the Warriors before he was traded to the Washington Wizards alongside Jordan Poole as part of the Chris Paul trade. Rollins played about half a season for the Wizards before they cut him.

He signed with the Bucks during the 2023-24 season on a two-year, two-way contract that carried over into the following season. However, back in March, the Bucks converted Rollins’ contract into a standard deal.

This past season, Rollins appeared in 56 games for the Bucks, including 19 starts, at a little over 14 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 40.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Rollins figures to compete for a role in what’s looking like a crowded Bucks’ backcourt rotation. The team re-signed guard Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr., while signing Garry Harris and trading for Vasilije Micic. AJ Green also figures to get minutes in the guard rotation.