Alex Caruso has been ruled out due to injury for the Bulls-Heat game.

The Chicago Bulls are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference right now as they're attempting to climb the ranks. However, on Saturday night that might be a difficult task. Chicago is set to take on the red-hot Miami Heat, but Alex Caruso is not going to participate in the game.

Caruso is officially ruled out for the Bulls-Heat game, per independent reporter Ira Winderman. The veteran guard is dealing with an ankle injury.

“Alex Caruso out for Bulls vs. Heat tonight.”

It's not an ideal situation for Chicago. Caruso brings a ton of energy to the game and the Bulls will miss that in their Saturday night matchup against Miami. Hopefully, it's not an injury that sidelines Alex Caruso for multiple games. But as of now, there is reason for concern.

Alex Caruso suffered an ankle injury against the Heat on Thursday night. It's the same ankle and injury he just battled back from. This will be just the sixth game Caruso misses this season. But considering the previous injury forced him to miss five games total, the Bulls may have to plan to be without their defensive ace for a week or two.

So far this season, Caruso has been a solid player off the bench for the Bulls. He's averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game through 21 games played. Chicago will be missing those numbers. The Heat will try to take advantage of the Bulls' bench with Alex Caruso sidelined with an injury.

Keep an eye out for more injury updates on Alex Caruso. Chicago will monitor him and make sure he's fully healthy before getting him back on the court.