The Bulls and Heat continue their rivalry tonight.

It's time for another one of our predictions and picks as we take a look at this NBA Eastern Conference matchup between two teams in a budding rivalry. The Chicago Bulls (10-16) will visit South Beach to take on the Miami Heat (14-11) for their fourth meeting of the season. The Bulls lead 2-1. Check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Heat prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently fourth in the Central Division and they're finally catching up to the Cavaliers in the standings. After a tough 10-game stretch that saw them go 2-8, they've responded well by going 5-2 in their last seven games. They're coming off a 124-118 win over Miami two nights ago, so they'll be confident as underdogs in this rematch.

The Miami Heat are second in the Southeast and they're 3-2 in their last five games coming into this one. They dropped their last game against the Bulls and will continue to be without Bam Adebayo for near future. Still, they'll hope to bounce back at home where they have a winning record so far this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Heat Odds

Chicago Bulls: +5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -5 (-110)

Over: 218 (-112)

Under: 218 (-108)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

After losing Zach LaVine to injury, the Bulls surprising responded well in his absence as players such as Coby White have been rising to the occasion. The more time he sees on the floor, the more time he's able to open up his three-point shooting and attack the rim aggressively. While he's not the most consistent scorer, White has a knack for hitting big shots when they matter and he's been a huge motivator for them on the floor. Nikola Vucevic has also seen some improvement in his game as he's starting to carry more of the scoring load for them with LaVine out. Alex Caruso is still listed as ‘questionable', but his availability would give them a massive boost on the defensive end.

The Bulls weren't able to be as efficient as the Heat in terms of shooting during their last meeting, but they were able to get the win nonetheless on the backs of their defense. Additionally, the Bulls only had five turnovers the entire game and played a very clean four quarters for once on the season. They're 6-1 ATS in their last seven games and they're in a great spot to do so against a Heat team they've had success against.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat have had to deal with some injuries over the last few games and their defensive struggles have become apparent without Bam Adebayo in their lineup. Orlando Robinson has had to step up and provide minutes off the bench, but they'd like to see his scoring efficiency rise a bit as he could see extended action. Jaime Jacquez Jr. has emerged for them as a solid scoring option with Tyler Herro also sidelined due to injury. He's very smart with the basketball and has the ability to be a great 3-and-D guy for them. With the ball, he's got great vision and always seems to be making the right pass and constantly moving without the basketball.

Jacquez could be the key for the Miami Heat as they try to take some of the scoring pressure off of Jimmy Butler. Kyle Lowry should have a solid matchup on both ends of the floor here and he'll look to continue his role as their main facilitator. While Jimmy Butler led the assist number during their last game, he may have to put his cape on and be the hero for them with the ball if they want to get this win. They've had trouble with the Bulls all season, but this could be a game Jimmy Butler controls from start to finish.

Final Bulls-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Miami Heat will be pressed to get this win and bounce back against the Bulls. While the Heat should be the better team on paper, they've struggled all season with the size and varied scoring of the Chicago Bulls. While the Bulls continue to be without Zach LaVine, they've been playing very well and have a great chance to cover this spread.

While I'll lean Miami to get the win, the smart bet here is to take the Bulls with the points. They've played this Heat team hard all season and the extra day of rest should give them more time to work on their chemistry with new pieces in the rotation. Let's roll with the Bulls to cover in a close back-and-forth game.

Final Bulls-Heat Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +5 (-110)