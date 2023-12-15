Bulls hoping for the best regarding Alex Caruso.

The Chicago Bulls have been having a very disappointing season thus far. They have not played up to expectations based on the talent they have and star guard Zach LaVine has seen his name pop up in trade rumors. One of the lone bright spots for the Bulls so far this season has been defensive ace Alex Caruso. But the Bulls got bad news on Thursday when Alex Caruso exited their game against the Miami Heat early due to an ankle injury as per Bulls radio play by play announcer Chuck Swirsky.

Alex Caruso-left ankle- questionable to return. — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) December 15, 2023

As per Swirsky, Alex Caruso is questionable to return to the Bulls game against the Heat with said ankle injury. He was originally listed as questionable on the Bulls injury report due to that ankle injury that caused him to miss the team's last two games prior against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets. In total, Caruso has missed five games this season.

Caruso has suited up in 20 games for the Bulls this season, including nine starts, at a little over 23 minutes per game. He's been averaging 9.5 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 53.6 percent shooting from the field, 46.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 77.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Bulls are currently 9-16 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Even so, they are only one and a half games back of the 10th place Toronto Raptors and a spot in the play-in tournament. But as the trade deadline draws near, the Bulls will have some major decision to make.