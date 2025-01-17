Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine apparently has an interest in moving from the hardwood to the diamond at some point in the future. LaVine was asked what sport he would play professionally if he did not play basketball when entering the arena before the Bulls' 110-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. LaVine had plenty of confidence in his answer, saying he would replace Mike Trout as the center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels.

“Professional baseball player. Not even close. Center field for the Angels, sorry Mike. You can go to left (field) now, and he needs to DH anyway, right,” LaVine joked.

Trout did not miss out on the opportunity to chime in on the matter, letting LaVine know that he would not be going down without a fight.

“Not going to make it easy for you @ZachLaVine….come to spring training and we’ll see what you’ve got,” Trout responded via Twitter/X.

LaVine, who has started 36 games for the Bulls at shooting guard this season, leads the team in points per game, averaging 23.8. Additionally, LaVine is averaging 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season while shooting 51.6% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range.

Despite their 18-23 record, the Bulls are currently in possession of a spot in the play-in tournament. The Bulls have a two-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Trout had a down year for the Angels in 2024 as injuries limited him to 29 games. He finished the season with a .220 batting average, 10 home runs and 14 RBI. The Angels as a whole had a down year in 2024, going 63-99 and finishing last in the American League West.

LaVine and the Bulls return to action on Friday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets at United Center. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have the opportunity to face off against his brother, LaMelo.

Will Zach LaVine remain with the Bulls?

Zach LaVine has been a popular name in the rumor mill for the majority of the 2024-25 season. One of the most recent rumors had LaVine joining the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and a 2026 first-round draft pick.

“Perhaps most appealing for a club such as the Warriors, though, is the fact that LaVine has shown the ability to effectively play off the ball as an elite catch-and-shoot option and a cutter. Both traits are key to coach Steve Kerr's offense,” wrote ESPN's NBA Insiders.

LaVine would be an asset to any team and could be highly sought-after as the trade deadline approaches.