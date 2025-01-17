After being teammates for most of their lives, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball have not had many chances to face each other head-to-head. Both players' injuries have further limited those opportunities, making Friday night's Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup a rare occasion.

Both players called the opportunity to face each other “a blessing” ahead of the game, per Bulls insider K.C. Johnson. The matchup will just be the fourth time the two brothers will play against each other, with Lonzo Ball ahead on the scoreboard 2-1. Chicago is favored to win the game according to the oddsmakers.

Each previous game between the two brothers also occurred in the NBA. The two were teammates for as long as they were in high school together and never overlapped in college. Lonzo entered the 2017 NBA Draft after just one year at UCLA while LaMelo opted to play overseas in Lithuania and Australia before entering the 2020 NBA Draft. Both Ball brothers were top-three picks of their respective draft classes.

Between the two, LaMelo Ball is having the most success in 2024-2025. The Hornets guard is averaging just under 30 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. His scoring numbers are a substantial increase from his previous years, putting him on track to potentially make his second All-Star game appearance.

However, there is a legitimate argument that the third Ball brother, LiAngelo Ball, is currently having the most success in his career. While not in the NBA, LiAngelo Ball is flourishing as a rapper under the moniker ‘G3' due to his recent single, Tweaker, becoming a viral success. The middle brother recently signed a $13 million record deal with Def Jam Recordings.

Bulls, Hornets both look to get back on track

The playoffs are likely out of reach for the Bulls and Hornets in 2025, but both teams look to stay on the right path with their Friday night matchup. Chicago owns the better overall record at 18-23 but Charlotte has momentum on its side, winning two of its past three outings.

The Bulls have not won a game since beating the Washington Wizards on Jan. 10. They enter the Friday night matchup with the Hornets on a four-game skid, all at home. The game will end the team's current five-game home stand.

Before winning two of their previous three games, the Hornets ended a 10-game skid with a 115-104 win over the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 7. If Charlotte can top the Bulls, the win would give the team just its second win streak of the season. It has not won more than two games in a row.