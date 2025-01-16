The Atlanta Hawks were without four of their key players against the Chicago Bulls, and they were still able to go on the road and win 110-94. Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, and Zaccharie Risacher were ruled out hours before the game, and the Hawks needed reinforcements quickly if they wanted a full roster.

That's when they called up Keaton Wallace and Daeqwon Plowden from their G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, so they could give them a boost. Both players had just played the night before, and Wallace hit a game-winner for the Skyhawks.

Whatever energy they had from that game, they definitely brought it over to the big leagues, and they were the biggest reason that the Hawks walked out of a Chicago with a win. Wallace has played with the Hawks a couple of times this season when injuries arise, and almost every time he has a solid game. This time, he had his best game of the season, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Wallace controlled the offense and hit some timely shots to keep the Hawks in the league.

For Plowden, he played in his first NBA game, and it was a debut to remember for him. Plowden finished with 19 points off the bench and shot 5-for-6 from three. When the Bulls looked like they were creeping up, there was Plowden with a rainbow three to keep the Hawks in the league. During certain parts of this season, the Hawks have found a boost in unfamiliar areas, and against the Bulls, it was the two G-League stars that reeled them to the win.

Keaton Wallace, Daeqwo Plowden reel Hawks to win

After the game, Daeqwon Plowden spoke about the win, and how the G-League prepared him for this moment.

“I was prepared to come in and do whatever it takes to get a W,” Plowden said. “My teammates supported me in every shot I took and being in the right place at the right time on the floor.

“It's helping me really develop my role. I'm appreciative of it because playing in the G-League really prepped me for this moment right now.”

The Hawks have had a few players come out of their G-League development and end up being instrumental in their roles on the team. Jalen Johnson was one of them, and now he's become the future of the Hawks and is a big part of their success. It should feel good for the Hawks knowing that they have some players they can call on in the G-League and they'll give it their all.