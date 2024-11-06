The Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks will go head-to-head on Wednesday night. Chicago is dealing with a number of injury concerns heading into the game, though. Zach LaVine is among the Bulls battling injury trouble.

It should be noted that the Mavericks are dealing with injury concerns as well. The result of Wednesday's game may be decided by which team receives the most production from its bench. Of course, LaVine's final injury status will play a big role in deciding which team wins the game as well.

The 29-year-old is currently averaging 22.7 points per game on 49.5 percent field goal and 45.8 percent three-point shooting across six games in 2024-25. He is also recording 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per outing.

The Bulls will need LaVine on the floor to upset the Mavs in Dallas on Wednesday. So is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Mavericks?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Zach LaVine's injury status for Bulls-Mavericks game

Zach LaVine is currently listed as questionable with a right adductor strain, per the NBA injury report.

The Bulls are 3-4 so far in the 2024-25 season. Chicago had a forgettable 2023-24 campaign, but they are hoping to make a postseason run this season. They are not necessarily expected to make too much noise in the standings, but anything can happen.

LaVine, though, will probably be mentioned in plenty of trade rumors once again before the NBA trade deadline. He has a massive contract so he will need to play well in order for teams to a take the risk of acquiring him. LaVine has started the season strong, but at the moment he is hoping to overcome his injury concern.

When it comes to the question of if Zach LaVine is playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, the answer is maybe.