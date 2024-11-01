The Chicago Bulls are on the road to face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Zach LaVine and Jalen Smith are on the injury report, and both players are listed as questionable. LaVine has a sprained AC joint, while Smith has fluid building up in his knee, leading to swelling. Here's everything we know about Zach LaVine's injury and playing status tonight vs. the Nets.

Zach LaVine's injury status vs. the Nets

Given that Zach LaVine is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is that he will be a game-time decision. The two-time All-Star sustained the injury during Chicago's 102-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday but was able to finish the game. LaVine finished with a season-low 11 points in the victory over Orlando, shooting 2-9 from the field and hitting just one of his four attempts from behind the arc. He was able to grab ten rebounds and dish out three assists.

Despite his inconsistent performance against the Magic, LaVine has started his 2024-25 campaign on a high note. He's averaged 23.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in five appearances, shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 43.6 percent on three-pointers.

LaVine has been in trade rumors. He was linked to several opposing organizations in negotiations during the offseason. Instead, he's remained with Chicago and has helped lead the team to a 3-2 start to the season. The Bulls have also been supported by a strong defense, owning the seventh-best defensive rating in the league.

While LaVine's availability against Brooklyn is uncertain, the Bulls will still attempt to secure their third straight win on Friday. However, LaVine's injury is an ongoing issue for Chicago. LaVine missed most of last season with an injury and eventually had to undergo foot surgery. On top of that, the Bulls have been dealing with injury issues to another one of their big names for a while now.

Chicago guard Lonzo Ball continues to struggle with injuries. In 2021, Ball signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Bulls. Unfortunately, the guard has only been able to play 38 games for Chicago due to chronic knee issues. Now, Ball is facing another setback with a right wrist sprain. The injury will keep Ball out for at least 10 days. With LaVine dealing with his shoulder injury and Ball sidelined, someone else on the Bulls depth chart will need to step up to help Chicago win on the road.