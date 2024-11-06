The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Dallas was most recently defeated by the Indiana Pacers on Monday, losing by a final score of 134-127. The Mavs are looking to bounce back on Wednesday, but injuries will be a concern.

Dante Exum remains out as he recovers from wrist surgery. Maxi Kleber's right hamstring strain will also keep him out for at least one more game. PJ Washington was added to the injury report on Tuesday and he has been ruled out with a right knee sprain.

Dereck Lively II was ruled out for Monday's game after suffering a right shoulder sprain. The Mavericks center was missed without question as Dallas' defense struggled against Indiana.

So is Dereck Lively II playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Lively is listed as questionable with the aforementioned shoulder injury as of this story's writing, per the NBA injury report.

Lively's questionable status is encouraging. Sure, Mavs fans would obviously prefer for Lively to not have ever been on the injury report. The fact is that he is dealing with a shoulder injury, though. With Lively initially being listed as questionable, however, that means the injury was not serious enough to immediately rule him out for Wednesday's game.

Of course, the Mavericks were always going to proceed with caution. Dallas wants to make sure that Lively is ready to go before having him return.

The 20-year-old has made a significant impact so far during the 2024-25 season. Lively is recording 9.3 points per game on 70.6 percent field goal shooting. He is also averaging 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per outing.

Lively has not started a game yet. Nevertheless, he is still playing 23 minutes per game and his impact has been undeniable.

When it comes to the question of if Dereck Lively II is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, though, the answer is maybe.