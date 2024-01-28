The Bulls and Trail Blazers meet for the first time this season.

We're back with another NBA betting prediction and pick as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup between teams meeting for the first time this season. The Chicago Bulls (21-25) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (13-32) with both teams looking to bounce back after losses. Check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently fourth in the Central Division and they hold the nine-spot in the Eastern Conference Standings. They've actually played well over their last 10 games, going 6-4 and beating solid teams like the Rockets. After losing back-to-back road games against the Suns and Lakers, they hope to add a win to their Western road trip.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently fifth in the Northwest Division and they're in 14th-place in the Western Conference. They lost to the dead-last Spurs in their last game and couldn't make it close down the stretch as they lost 100-116. They're just 3-7 in their last 10 games and are desperately hoping to get back on track with a win at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Trail Blazers Odds

Chicago Bulls: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Portland Trail Blazers: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulls have been trying to make-due without their star Zach LaVine and with the NBA's trade deadline fast approaching, it'll be interesting to see what kinds of moves the Chicago Bulls decide to make with their lineup. Clearly, the formula hasn't been working over the last few years and the Bulls once again find themselves in a sub-par positioning in the standings. Coby White and Alex Caruso have been huge sparks for them recently and when the two are on their game, the Bulls play with a ton of energy and pace. However, when they aren't finding their shots, the Bulls oftentimes look to be an offense in disarray without a clear plan of who to get the ball to. Against the Lakers, they struggled mightily to get anything going in their half-court sets and while they pushed the ball in transition, their defense was no match against James and the Lakers.

To be successful in this game, the Bulls will have to focus on setting their offense up and passing the ball around. Aside from DeMar DeRozan, they don't have a true scorer right now who can create his own shot and find offense in isolation situations. Nikola Vucevic has seen a solid boost in his game since the New Year, but the Bulls could benefit from using Andre Drummond more and anchoring him on the blocks to grab important rebounds. If the Bulls can secure boards and box-out when the Trail Blazers start letting it fly, they should be the more disciplined team on offense and find the higher percentage looks.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers didn't have much of a game plan their last time out against the San Antonio Spurs and guard Anfernee Simons took it upon himself to carry the scoring load. He had 40 of the team's 100-point total and took 27 shots from the field. While he was successful in finding the net, his teammates didn't benefit much from the isolation basketball and it's clear they were struggling to stop Victor Wembanyama in the paint all night long. Against the Bulls, they'll have to lock up on defense knowing the Bulls can score in a plethora of ways. If they can manage to be the more aggressive team inside and force Vucevic into foul trouble, they should have a good shot at winning this game.

The Trail Blazers have been a slightly better team at home with a 7-12 record, but the Bulls have fared well in their cross-conference road matchups throughout the season. The Trail Blazers actually have the fourth-most points in the league coming from their mid-range shooting, so penetrating the arc and getting to their spots with Simons and Jerami Grant will be crucial in outpacing the Bulls.

Final Bulls-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in a mini-slide at the moment and the Trail Blazers will be hoping to bounce back after a bad loss to the Spurs. The Bulls also lost their last game to the Lakers and didn't look very good in the process, so it'll be interesting to see which team can bounce back with a better performance here.

Ultimately, we like the multi-faceted scoring of the Bulls to get it done here. Still, Portland has been a pesky team at home all season and this game could come down to the wire. The game should be won in the mid-range and while we give the slight edge to the Blazers in that department, DeMar DeRozan will feast in the mid-range and get to the hoop with authority. Let's take the Bulls to cover.

Final Bulls-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -7 (-110)