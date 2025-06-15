With the Kevin Durant trade market heating up as an immense amount of rumors are out there, there seems to be a wide-ranging consensus that a deal could come into fruition before the NBA Draft in 10 days. As the Phoenix Suns star in Durant has some preferred destinations, the one team that could have the best offer is the Miami Heat.

Miami and Durant have been connected ever since the star wanted out of the Brooklyn Nets, and as recently as last February's deadline, when Jimmy Butler was still on the team. With Phoenix hoping it could “acquire a measure of quality draft capital” for Durant, the two teams that Jake Fischer reports as the most frequented landing spots are the Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fischer would also report on “The Stein Line” that Miami's potential offer could end up being the “most enticing” for the Suns in terms of their tradeable first-round pick and players like Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson.

“Sources say Miami is in legitimate pursuit of Durant again — just as it chased him at the February trade deadline,” Fischer wrote Saturday. “The Heat's offer, in the end, could even prove to be most enticing from the Suns' perspective. Sources say Durant had Miami high on his list of desired trade destinations when he first requested to be dealt by Brooklyn. The Heat, remember, also tried to acquire Durant from Phoenix as part of the teams' numerous trade conversations about Butler.”

“The Heat can send various starting-level players to Phoenix — Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson stand out as two notables — and have three tradeable first-round picks: No. 20 later this month in addition to first-rounders in 2030 and 2032,” Fischer continued.

The “swing factor” in Heat-Suns trade talks for Kevin Durant

While there have been rumors that the Suns won't necessarily trade Durant to a preferred spot, the Heat could potentially be the best team with a win-win situation for both sides. Phoenix could get some trade assets and players while Durant plays for one of the destinations he wanted in Miami, where he will likely round out the team's big three along with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

However, the NBA Draft so be vital for Phoenix as they have the 29th and 52nd overall picks, and one has to think the Heat would give them their 20th overall pick in a potential deal. However, there could be a difference of opinion on one specific player that Miami wants to hold onto, which is center Kel'el Ware.

After a highly impressive rookie season, the athletic seven-footer could be seen as a foundation piece for the Heat, but one the Suns could want for Durant, especially with their need at the position, as Fischer states.

“Miami's ultimate willingness to surrender Kel'el Ware, given the Suns' noted hole at center, could be the true swing factor in the Heat's Durant pursuit,” Fischer wrote. “In February, it was clear: Sources say Miami was unwilling at the trade deadline to part with either of its recent first-round draft successes: Ware or Jaime Jacquez Jr. Could that change now after Miami fell so flat in the playoffs with its post-Butler roster?”

It remains to be seen where Durant will end up, but expect Miami's name to be prominent.