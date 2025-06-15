New York Mets star Pete Alonso is a fan favorite for the club. Alonso is having a special season with the Mets, and he is now addressing the possibility of finishing his career with New York.

“That could be awesome. It’s really rare for a guy to spend his whole career with one team — I mean, I’ve thought about it, for sure,” Alonso said, per the New York Post. “But the business side of things has to work out for that. I love playing here. It’s awesome. I hope that the business side works out to be that way.”

Alonso is hitting .297 this season with 17 home runs. He also has 63 RBIs for the club, who lead the National League East. The Mets hold a 45-26 record heading into Sunday. New York also has the most wins this year in the National League.

Pete Alonso is leading the way for Mets

Alonso is leading the club this season in just about every offensive category. The star infielder is first on the team in batting average, home runs, hits, runs batted in and on-base percentage.

Before the season, many Mets fans may have thought that new addition Juan Soto would be leading the offense by June. It has instead been Alonso, who is climbing up the franchise's record books. He is closing in on Darryl Strawberry as the franchise's all-time home run leader.

“It’s great, but for me, it’s a personal record — I just want to win. I just want to win. And however I can contribute, I want to contribute. That’s what it’s all about,” Alonso added.

Alonso signed a free-agent deal with New York before the season. His goal, along with his teammates, is to bring a World Series title to Queens. The Mets lost in the NLCS last season to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets play the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. New York has won seven of their last 10 contests.