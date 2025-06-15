New York Mets star Pete Alonso is a fan favorite for the club. Alonso is having a special season with the Mets, and he is now addressing the possibility of finishing his career with New York.

“That could be awesome. It’s really rare for a guy to spend his whole career with one team — I mean, I’ve thought about it, for sure,” Alonso said, per the New York Post. “But the business side of things has to work out for that. I love playing here. It’s awesome. I hope that the business side works out to be that way.”

Alonso is hitting .297 this season with 17 home runs. He also has 63 RBIs for the club, who lead the National League East. The Mets hold a 45-26 record heading into Sunday. New York also has the most wins this year in the National League.

Pete Alonso is leading the way for Mets

Alonso is leading the club this season in just about every offensive category. The star infielder is first on the team in batting average, home runs, hits, runs batted in and on-base percentage.

Article Continues Below
More New York Mets News
New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches during a Spring Training workout at Clover Park.
Mets’ Frankie Montas nearing return from injuryZachary Howell ·
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) looks on in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Mets outfielder suffers concerning injury setbackAlex House ·
Mets news: New York makes pitching roster move after Kodai Senga injury
Mets make pitching roster move after Kodai Senga injuryChris Spiering ·
Jun 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) looks on in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Carlos Mendoza drops harsh reality check after Kodai Senga injuryMike Gianakos ·
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) and second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) watch as starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) is tended to after sustaining an injury during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
Mets news: Kodai Senga going on IL after exiting start with hamstring injuryZachary Howell ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) forces out Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) at second base and throws to first to complete a double play on a ball hit by Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
MLB rumors: Mets, Phillies prepared for trade deadline showdownJoey Mistretta ·

Before the season, many Mets fans may have thought that new addition Juan Soto would be leading the offense by June. It has instead been Alonso, who is climbing up the franchise's record books. He is closing in on Darryl Strawberry as the franchise's all-time home run leader.

“It’s great, but for me, it’s a personal record — I just want to win. I just want to win. And however I can contribute, I want to contribute. That’s what it’s all about,” Alonso added.

Alonso signed a free-agent deal with New York before the season. His goal, along with his teammates, is to bring a World Series title to Queens. The Mets lost in the NLCS last season to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets play the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. New York has won seven of their last 10 contests.