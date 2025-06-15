When the Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant in a 2023 trade, Anthony Edwards virally declared that the Minnesota Timberwolves would be fine since they had Jaden McDaniels. Two years later, the Timberwolves' front office clearly feels the same way about McDaniels as Edwards does and is not willing to include him in trade discussions.

Despite not being one of Durant's three preferred trade destinations, the Timberwolves are keeping themselves in the discussion. However, while open to trading several key players, they are not willing to include McDaniels, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

“Getting close to KD's salary to make a trade mechanically possible is a challenge,” Krawczynski wrote. “The Wolves are not including Jaden McDaniels in any KD trade talks, per team sources, which means that one of [Julius] Randle or Rudy Gobert would have to be the primary salary eater in the deal.”

Without including a player like McDaniels, the Timberwolves do not figure to have enough firepower to pull off a Durant trade. The Suns would not relinquish Durant for a deal centered around Julius Randle or Rudy Gobert, even if Minnesota includes its 2025 and 2026 first-round picks. With the teams involved, Phoenix will almost certainly have better offers on the table.

However, if the Timberwolves somehow pull it off, a hypothetical trade would reunite Edwards and Durant. The two were teammates on Team USA at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, where they were seen spending a lot of time together. Edwards previously called Durant his role model, admitting he emulates a lot of his game.

Timberwolves' 2025-2026 salary situation

After an exit in the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2025 playoffs, the Timberwolves enter the offseason without much room to work. If Minnesota makes any significant roster changes, it will likely have to come by trade.

The Timberwolves have Edwards, McDaniels and Gobert booked on lucrative deals through the 2026-2027 season. Randle and Naz Reid both have player options for the 2025-2026 season, with the former's worth $30.5 million. Early reports suggest both will stick around for at least one more year.

In addition to their larger contracts, the Timberwolves also have Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley Jr. making over $10 million in 2025-2026. Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., Leonard Miller and Jaylen Clark all also return, though on minor deals. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who made just over $4 million in 2024-2025, is the team's only rotational player hitting the open market.