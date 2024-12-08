BYU football is sticking by their head coach. Cougars coach Kalani Sitake is agreeing to a contract extension with the program, per the team's social media.

Sitake just led BYU football to a 10-2 season in the Big 12, and into a four-way tie for first place during the regular season. The Cougars missed the conference championship game, due to conference rules on tie-breakers. Arizona State went on to win the Big 12 championship.

BYU football completed a major turnaround in 2024, winning twice as many games as they did in the 2023 season. The Cougars are going bowling, for the first time as a member of the Big 12 conference. BYU is awaiting to hear who it will play in a bowl game.

The exact terms of the contract extension weren't immediately released.

The future of BYU football looks bright

The Cougars have had success with Sitake at the helm. Before the squad joined the Big 12 in 2023, the school played football as an independent. The team has had only two losing seasons in the coach's tenure.

Sitake joined BYU football for the 2016 campaign. He's got a record of 71-43 overall at the school. He's now 9-9 in the Big 12, after his fantastic 2024 season. A late season loss to Arizona State derailed what would have been a trip to the Big 12 title game, as well as a possible trip to the College Football Playoff.

The head coach seems quite content in Provo.

“I am grateful for the continued confidence and support I receive in my role leading the BYU football program from President (Shane) Reese, Vice President (Keith) Vorkink, Athletic Director Tom Holmoe and Deputy AD Brian Santiago,” Sitake said, per Deseret. “I have said this many times, but before I became the coach at BYU, I was first a Cougar fan and then a player here.

The head coach has won four bowl games at the school, and will go for his fifth bowl win this postseason. BYU football is awaiting to hear its bowl opponent. Things certainly look bright in Provo.