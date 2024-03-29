The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team faces uncertainty as they gear up for the Sweet 16 against Colorado on Saturday with the news that guard Molly Davis is considered “doubtful” for the upcoming game. The announcement made on Friday by coach Lisa Bluder hints at a hiccup in the team's strategy.
The announcement comes despite Davis being observed in uniform and engaging in pre-game stretches on Friday — a sign that sparked fleeting hopes for her active participation.
According to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, Bluder had expected Davis to be back by now, after the 5-foot-7 guard – a mainstay in the Hawkeyes' lineup with 26 starts this season – sustained a right leg injury during a game March 3 against Ohio State. It was the same game that saw teammate Caitlin Clark shatter the all-time NCAA scoring record. Davis's injury, initially causing alarm as she was carried off the court by trainers, was later not deemed season-ending, however, the Hawkeyes' guard has yet to return to the court since.
Molly Davis' absence adds pressure on Hawkeyes' roster
Despite being dressed and involved in light exercises ahead of Iowa's Sweet 16 game, the decision to sideline Davis highlights the cautious approach taken by the team's medical staff. Her absence will be acutely felt: she averages 6.1 points and provides 3.1 assists per game, with a remarkable assist-to-turnover ratio of +2.51. Her role as a secondary ball handler has been instrumental, often alleviating pressure from Clark.
Davis's stats, which include a 53.9 field goal percentage, underline her efficiency and smart decision-making on the court. With her sidelined, the offensive burden on Clark increases as she assumes even more playmaking responsibilities alongside her scoring prowess. This situation places a spotlight on the depth of the Hawkeyes' roster and their ability to adapt under pressure.
The team's resilience will be tested as they hope to advance without one of their key players. The collective strength and adaptability of the squad, which has been evident throughout the season, will now be crucial in overcoming this challenge. As the team continues to navigate the postseason, the focus will remain on leveraging every player's strengths and maintaining the competitive spirit that has characterized the Hawkeyes' play.