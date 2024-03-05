In a turn of events that brings relief to the Iowa women's basketball team and its fans, coach Lisa Bluder announced Monday the knee injury sustained by redshirt senior Molly Davis is not expected to be season-ending.
The 5-foot-7 guard, who suffered the injury during a pivotal game against Ohio State on Sunday, is anticipated to undergo physical therapy with hopes of returning for postseason play.
“While we feel for Molly that she got injured during Senior Day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season ending,” Bluder said, per Hawkeye Sports. “Our program has appreciated everyone’s support and prayers as we look forward to her return at some point during the postseason.”
Molly Davis has been a cornerstone of the Hawkeyes' strategy this season, starting 26 games and making significant contributions across the board. Averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 assists per game, Davis has demonstrated her value as a team leader, especially with her leading assist-to-turnover ratio of +2.51.
The injury occurred during a game that also saw Caitlin Clark break the all-time NCAA scoring record, previously held by Pete Maravich. Despite the celebratory atmosphere surrounding Clark's achievement, the game took a concerning turn when Davis was injured. Initially feared to be severe, the injury required her to be carried off the court.
Despite the setback, Davis's injury prognosis has provided a silver lining for the Hawkeyes as they prepare for the postseason. The team, known for its resilience and adaptability, faces the challenge of compensating for Davis's temporary absence. Her role as a secondary ball handler and a solid support for Clark has been pivotal, and her recovery is eagerly awaited by teammates and fans.