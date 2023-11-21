Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price shared a rather heartbreaking admission regarding his playing career after a brutal injury.

Carey Price is the winningest goaltender in Montreal Canadiens history. He played 712 career games, winning 361 of them while recording a .917 save percentage and 49 shutouts. Furthermore, he won the Hart Trophy as league MVP during the 2014-15 NHL season. Unfortunately, he is unlikely to take the ice again.

Price is not officially retired from the game of hockey. However, he has not played since April 2022 due to a lingering knee injury. In a recent Q&A with NHL.com, though, Price shared a rather heartbreaking admission.

“I miss playing the games,” Price said. “That's probably the biggest thing that I miss about hockey. I always enjoyed the preparation and obviously the competitiveness of the sport.”

He remains under contract with the Canadiens through the 2025-26 season. Montreal is able to place his contract on long-term injured reserve to free up necessary cap space. But he is willing to do what he can to help the team. In fact, he told NHL.com he's willing to waive his no-trade clause if another team is willing to take on his contract.

The Canadiens great says he feels good for the most part. However, there are times when the knee becomes an issue once again. “There’s a big part of me that wishes I was still playing. But every once in a while, it's like, ‘Whoa, yeah, this is why you’re not doing it,'” Price told NHL.com.

The Canadiens made Price the fifth overall selection in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He dazzled with the Tri-City Americans in the Western Hockey League during his days in junior. He debuted for the Habs in 2007-08 before becoming their primary option between the pipes in 2010-11.