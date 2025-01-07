The Montreal Canadiens are skating well so far this season. Montreal picked up another victory on Monday night, when the club knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in overtime. Cole Caufield had a solid game for the victors, posting two points off a goal and an assist.

Caufield isn't letting the success get to his head, however. In fact, he had a very simple message for Canadiens fans after the game.

“Still got 40 more to go,” Caufield said, per The Score. He's referring to the number of contests that are still left to play.

The Canadiens are vying for a playoff spot, with a 19-18-3 record.

The Canadiens are figuring out how to skate together and win close games

Montreal is really on a roll right now. The club is doing a great job at coming from behind in recent games. The Canadiens have won 8 of their last 10 contests, including two in a row. The club rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Vancouver on Monday.

“I'd say we're learning a little bit,” Caufield added.

The Canadiens have been red-hot since December 17. On that day, Montreal was 15th in the Eastern Conference and looking dead. Ever since, the Canadiens have been outscoring opponents and finding real cohesion on the ice. It's as if a light switch turned on for Caufield and company.

“I think we're learning how to come back in games, and that we're never out of it. Just stop the bleeding when you get a cut. I think we've been progressing pretty well,” Caufield added.

Caufield is a winger who has 22 goals this season in 40 games. He has 38 total points, and has posted points in his last four game appearances. That includes four goals in his last four games, including the win against Vancouver.

“I thought it was a huge, mature game from our group tonight, and especially huge for the fans,” Caufield said, per NHL.com.

The young winger is approaching his goal total from last season, with about 40 or so more games to go. In the 2023-24 campaign, Caufield scored 28 goals for the Canadiens. He finished last season with 65 total points.

Canadiens fans are loving what they are seeing from Caufield. The winger is a former first round NHL Draft pick, as he was taken 15th overall in the 2019 draft. He started playing for the club during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Canadiens look for yet another victory, when they take on the Washington Capitals on Friday. Montreal now has 41 points on the season, and are fifth in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division.