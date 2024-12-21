The Montreal Canadiens have been looking for a big-time goal scorer for years. They may have found their go-to scoring stud in Patrik Laine. Since returning to the Montreal lineup from an early-season injury, Laine has scored seven goals in his first eight games for the Habs.

In addition to putting the puck in the net, Laine has given the Habs a game-changing power play weapon. All seven of his goals have come when Montreal has had the man advantage.

It's no secret as to why the nine-year veteran is so effective when the Canadiens are pressing the gas pedal on the power play. The 6-5, 205-pound Laine likes to position himself near the left wing circle — to the goalie's right — and deliver his game-changing slap shot. When he has time to wind up and fire, few goaltenders can react quickly enough to make a save on his booming shot.

In games against multiple opponents, Laine has had the time and space to get off his slap shot with little trouble. It seems likely that opponents are more likely to check him tighter and force him to use his wrist or snap shot instead of his slapper in upcoming games.

Laine became the seventh player to score each of his first seven goals with his team on the power play since the 1933-34 season. The record is held by Risto Siltanen, who scored his first 10 goals on the power play with the Quebec Nordiques and was tied by Marek Zidlicky of the Minnesota Wild.

Laine upgrades the Canadiens offense

Laine scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Friday night's 4-3 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings on the road. Laine's hard shot broke the stick of Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider and got past goaltender Cam Talbot.

That game followed Montreal's 6-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres earlier in the week. Laine scored three man-advantage goals over the slumping Sabres.

Laine was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the offseason. He suffered a sprained knee in a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and did not return to action until early December.

The 26-year-old winger spent the first eight years of his career with the Winnipeg Jets and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He scored a career-high 44 goals as a 19-year-old with the Jets and that came after he scored 36 goals as a rookie.

Laine scored 30 goals the following year, but he has not been at that level since the 2018-19 season.