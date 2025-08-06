The Baltimore Ravens' second-year cornerback, Nate Wiggins, was ejected from Tuesday’s joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts after instigating a sideline-clearing brawl during a punt drill at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The fight occurred roughly 90 minutes into practice and arose from a physical exchange between Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin and Colts running back Tyler Goodson.

Martin shoved Goodson during the play, according to multiple reports. Goodson retaliated, prompting Wiggins to sprint from the sideline and deliver multiple uppercuts to Goodson. Players from both teams rushed in, and it took time to separate the scuffle. Wiggins was immediately removed from practice and watched the remainder from a window inside the Ravens' facility. Goodson was also taken off the field.

“There’s an opportunity to handle those situations like you’re going to handle them in a game,” Harbaugh said. “And we did 99% of the time, but we didn’t on that play… It should be a learning experience opportunity for our team.”

Wiggins, the Ravens’ 2024 first-round pick, is expected to take over a starting role following Brandon Stephens’ departure to the New York Jets.

In his rookie season, Nate Wiggins appeared in 15 games (six starts), posting 33 tackles (25 solo), 13 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and an interception returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

He finished 11th in the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and has been noted for significant strength improvement entering 2025.

After the fight, Ravens defensive end Nnamdi Madubuike said, “I didn’t see exactly what happened. I heard Nate (Wiggins) was slugging somebody or something. I don’t know, but it was crazy.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who returned to practice Tuesday after an excused absence Monday, commented, “I’m chilling. I know the cameras [are] on all of us, so I can’t really do too much. But I feel like our guys handled their own.”

The Colts' defense ended the session with two interceptions, while their standout safety Nick Cross, second on the team with 146 tackles last season, helped anchor the unit.

The Ravens host the Colts at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium to open the 2025 preseason. Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Anthony Richardson would start Thursday’s preseason opener, while Harbaugh announced that the Ravens’ starters, including Jackson, will sit out.