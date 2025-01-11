The Montreal Canadiens hope to remain red-hot when they host the Western Conference-contending Dallas Stars on Saturday night at Bell Centre in downtown Montreal.

And based on the latest reports, they could have one of their top forwards back in their lineup. Patrik Laine, who has missed the last handful of games while he dealt with flu-like symptoms, is expected to a game-time decision.

He was also on the ice on Saturday morning, working on his shot:

The Canadiens and Stars are scheduled to drop the puck on Saturday night starting at 7:00 PM EST.

Patrik Laine is in his 1st season with the Canadiens

The Canadiens acquired Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets along with a 2026 second-round pick in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris, and he's scored multiple power play goals since he's been able to play; he missed the first several weeks of the season thanks to an injury he suffered during exhibition play.

Last season, he suffered a broken clavicle and then entered the NHLPA Player Assistance Program the following month due to mental health struggles, spending several months in the program before being cleared in July.

He was hurt in September after suffering a questionable knee-on-knee collision with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare; he missed the next several weeks. But when Laine made his debut at Bell Centre in December, the reception he received was nothing but positive from Habs fans.

“It's like, I don't deserve this, not at all,” he said. “It'll be something for sure I'll remember forever, that was the coolest thing I've ever seen, just getting that welcome.”

“It was pretty special,” he added. “It'll be in a very tight competition with my first-ever career goal, this one over here. It's pretty humbling, best crowd in the League for sure.”

Laine has eight goals with two assists in the 13 games he's played in so far this season with Montreal.