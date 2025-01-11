The Montreal Canadiens are on quite the resurgence as of late. The Canadiens were ripped for regressing earlier in the season. However, captain Nick Suzuki and his team have turned things around in a massive way. Montreal has won nine of its last 11 games after defeating the Washington Capitals on Friday night. As a result, they are one point off a Wild Card spot.

Suzuki scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure a 3-2 win for the Habs. This is Suzuki's second straight overtime goal. He also scored the winning marker in the Canadiens' 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Moreover, this goal gave the Montreal captain a feat no player with the storied franchise has achieved in over 20 years.

Suzuki is the first Canadiens player with a 12-game point streak against a single team since 2003, according to NHL Public Relations. Saku Koivu is the last player to achieve the feat while wearing a Montreal sweater. The former Canadiens star had a 15-game point streak against the Tampa Bay Lightning which ended on December 13, 2003.

Nick Suzuki leads Canadiens closer to a playoff spot

Nick Suzuki and the Canadiens fell behind early on Friday night. Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun ripped home a shot on the power play in the very first period. However, Montreal did not roll over. Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson scored in the second period to give them a 2-1 lead.

The Capitals are one of the best teams in the NHL for a reason, however. Veteran forward Lars Eller scored his eighth goal of the season to make it a 2-2 game less than two minutes into the third period. Both teams tried to end things in regulation but needed an extra period. Suzuki's winner came just 75 seconds into overtime.

The Canadiens are now on the brink of the final Wild Card spot in the East. They remain a point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets — another resurgent team in the midst of a rebuild. Moreover, they face close competition from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators.

The Canadiens wanted to be more competitive on the ice in 2024-25. It took a minute for everything to come together, but it seems the team has found its way. Montreal has not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a non-COVID-affected season since 2017. If they keep this up, the Habs could very well return to the postseason earlier than anyone expected.