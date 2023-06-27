The last time we heard about Pierre-Luc Dubois is that the Los Angeles Kings are winning the race to acquire the Winnipeg Jets forward. However, the Montreal Canadiens are apparently not willing to give up on PLD just yet, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

“Indications are the Montreal Canadiens have tried to get back into the mix for Pierre-Luc Dubois, but haven’t been able to gain traction. Montreal has ‘future' assets, but Wpg needs NHL ready players. LA has that and it appears PLD prefers the LA option. Developing story.”

Even outside the Pierre-Luc Dubois talk, the Canadiens are also said to be a team to watch out for in free agency, particularly because of what they can offer teams in exchange for a desired player.

“Montreal will remain an intriguing team in this weeks activities. The Canadiens are in the market for a age specific forward and feel like they have the picks and D prospects to attract the right piece.”

The Kings are said to be okay with parting ways with Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo and giving Pierre-Luc Dubois an extension after a trade, but it remains to be seen whether whatever Los Angeles has on the table will ultimately convince the Jets into sending the center to Hollywood.

Back in the 2022-23 NHL season, PLD scored 27 goals with 36 assists in 75 games for the Jets, who made the playoffs but only lasted just a round.

In any case, the Canadiens have just made the Pierre-Luc Dubois sweepstakes just a little bit more interesting to follow this offseason.