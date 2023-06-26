While hockey fans await to see what the Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, and Carolina Hurricanes have in the works, another major trade is reportedly brewing involving Pierre-Luc Dubois. And for the Los Angeles Kings, acquiring the Winnipeg Jets center could come at quite a cost.

The Kings are prepared to send multiple pieces to the Jets for Dubois, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports. Forwards Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo are expected to go to Winnipeg if this deal gets done.

It's quite a staggering cost for the Kings. Dubois and the Kings likely work out an extension as part of the trade. Even still, giving up Vilardi and Iafallo is a rather steep price to pay in this deal.

Vilardi finally found his stride in the NHL this season. The former top 10 Kings draft pick scored a career-high 23 goals and 41 points this past season. His 41 points are nearly double his previous career high of 23.

Iafallo, 29, has spent his entire six-year career in a Kings sweater. This past season, he scored 14 goals and 36 points in just 59 games. Iafallo has hovered around the 30 to 40-point mark throughout his career.

Meanwhile, this trade marks the second such move for Dubois. The Columbus Blue Jackets traded him to the Jets back in 2021 after a falling out with the organization. This situation with Winnipeg doesn't appear to be as contentious, however.

Dubois played 73 games this season in Winnipeg. He scored 27 goals and a career-high 63 points as the Jets made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Unfortunately, the Jets bowed out in round one to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Things could certainly change with this deal. However, the Kings seem willing to swing for the fences for their preferred top-line center. Only time will tell if the risk is worth the reward for Los Angeles.