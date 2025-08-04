There can be dreams of a big trade for the New England Patriots. And they can enjoy the offseason work put in by Rhamondre Stevenson. But here is the Patriots’ biggest reason to panic after the start of the 2025 training camp.

The Patriots have high hopes for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. And they think their ground attack will be solid with the addition of rookie Treveyon Henderson. Also, the offensive line should be better with rookie Will Campbell in the mix.

But the wide receiver position is a problem. Stefon Diggs will be 32 years old this season and is coming off a serious injury. Behind him are less-than stellar options. So the biggest reason to panic is obvious.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel has concerns at WR position

Part of the problem with the weak overall group will be deciding which guys to cut. If they chop the wrong guy, it could be a long season. The choice won’t be easy, according to espn.com.

“So far in camp, the top grouping has been Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas, with nine-year veteran Kendrick Bourne and 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams next in line,” Reiss wrote. “It was notable that when veteran Mack Hollins(who signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal in March) returned to practice last week after opening camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, he worked alongside Diggs and Douglas, slicing into some of Boutte's reps among the top group.

“Meanwhile, 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk(second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round), along with spring undrafted free agent standout Efton Chism III, are among those who have shown up making plays. There will likely be six (possibly seven) wide receivers on the initial roster, so something has to give.”

Vrabel said he likes what he has seen from Hollins, according to espn.com.

“He's a pro and spends a lot of time here,” Vrabel said. “I've seen him mentoring and working with the younger guys as well.”

As for Bourne, he said he embraces the challenge.

“It's awesome, better than it's ever been from my experience being here,” said Bourne, the team's longest tenured receiver of four years. “You love to have challenge, the environment of competition, which really brings the best out.

“I think the cards are going to play out how the cards are going to play out. I don't have any predictions. I'm just doing what I'm supposed to do, and the room needs to have that mindset.”

Another wild card is Williams. Maye said the rookie third-round pick is moving forward.

“He's coming along,” Maye said. “He's looking good.I think he is just going to get better and better.”

Article Continues Below

How strong will Patriots WRs be in 2025?

Overall, Bourne said the group could be a surprise to the NFL.

“The potential,” Bourne said. “Obviously, I have experience with Josh (McDaniel), my first year, the way we were spreading the ball around was really exciting. You can be on the bench and have a role coming into the game, Josh knows how to put it together.

“There's a bigger picture you have to look at. Right now, you may not be getting a lot of reps but the plays you do go in, how do you make them count? Because those could be three plays that change the game. That's my advice to the whole room, having experience with Josh, that moment will come and are you going to be ready or not?”

But are there receivers who are fading? It looks like that could be the case for Ja’Lynn Polk. But he’s not listening, according to patriotswire.com.

“I don’t go off the narrative, what people think of me,” Polk said. “I know who I am and I know the work that I put in each and every day to help this team win. I’m going to keep working hard each and every day. I’m going to keep going into my preparation and applying it on the field.”

Another receiver who needs to step up is Efton Chism III. He seemed to be on a good path earlier in the summer, but the momentum may be slipping away.

“Right now, I’m watching,” Chism said. “We got a cut up and it’s all [Danny] Amendola’s catches and all the passes he’s even got targets on. I’m going through and watching that right now, kind of seeing how he ran through his offense with McDaniels when he was here, and learn everything I can through that.”

One current projection has the Patriots keeping only five receivers, according to patriotswire.com. That would be surprising.

“The Patriots will have to make some tough decisions at receiver, which could include cutting a fan favorite, like Kendrick Bourne or undrafted rookie Efton Chism III,” Jordy McElroy wrote. “Stefon Diggs, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Kyle Williams feel like locks to me for this roster.

“The real competition involves Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Chism. Who out of those four players will make the final cut? There's a chance that none of them make the cut.”