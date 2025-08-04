De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a four-year, $229 million max contract extension, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints on Monday.

Leading up to becoming extension-eligible on Sunday, August 3, Fox and his representation had been in constant contact with the Spurs about the potential numbers on a new deal.

While there were discussions about a potential smaller contract, including the possibility of taking less than the maximum, sources said Fox's camp was adamant about wanting to lock in the full amount now. No player option or trade kicker exists on this four-year extension.

ESPN reported the terms of the contract.

This new contract locks Fox into his star role with the Spurs next to Victor Wembanyama through the 2029-30 NBA season.

Fox, 27, was dealt to the Spurs before the 2025 NBA trade deadline after requesting a trade from the Sacramento Kings. Between the organization firing Mike Brown 31 games into the 2024-25 season and uncertainty surrounding Fox's long-term future with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul decided with Fox that it would be in his best interest to seek a change of scenery.

As a result, the Kings granted Paul and Fox the ability to speak with teams around the league about the potential of a trade, which led to mutual interest between San Antonio and the star point guard. San Antonio was Fox's top destination before the trade deadline.

The 2022-23 NBA Clutch Player of the Year has already formed a very strong bond with Wembanyama and the Spurs' staff since his arrival in February. He has worked extremely hard this offseason in preparation for the 2025-26 season after undergoing surgery several months ago to repair tendon damage in his left pinky finger and hand.

Although his time with the Spurs was cut short to just 17 games after the trade deadline as a result of this injury and eventual surgery, Fox averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor in San Antonio.

Fox will enter the 2025-26 season as the Spurs' second star alongside Wembanyama in what has become a team to watch in the Western Conference.

In addition to having Wemby and Fox, the Spurs recently selected Dylan Harper with the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle headlines other youthful pieces on this roster.

While many have questioned how Harper, Castle, and Fox will fit in with one another since they are all ball-dominant guards, the Spurs are extremely optimistic that they will be able to make this trio work in their rotations and solidify themselves as the best backcourt in the NBA.

It has become clear that the Spurs are not thinking about flipping De'Aaron Fox in yet another trade, and he will be one of the young, experienced leaders to help revitalize this franchise.

San Antonio has not been to the playoffs since 2019, its longest postseason drought in franchise history.