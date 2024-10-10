The Montreal Canadiens faced off against their longtime division rivals and fellow Original Six team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Wednesday night at Bell Centre to kick off the 2024-25 NHL season. Thanks to the superhuman performance of goaltender Sam Montembeault, the Canadiens secured the two points up for grabs with a 1-0 win.

Montembeault denied every puck that the Leafs fired his way, keeping them off the scoresheet and making NHL history in the process. His 47 saves are the most by any goaltender in league history during a season-opening shutout.

Montembeault made several crucial saves against Toronto's potent offensive attack led by reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner (and new Maple Leafs captain) Auston Matthews along with Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. Marner and Matthews each tested Montembeault with six shots, while Tavares added four.

Second-year forward Matthew Knies had five shots, while Nylander was limited to just one.

For Montembeault, it was the second shutout of his young NHL career. As he put it afterward, it was just about helping his teammates win the game, via X.

“I wanted to be solid and that's something I want to do the whole season and be consistent,” he said. “Keep the team in close games throughout the season and give them a chance to win.”

Montembeault and the Habs don't have long to enjoy their season-opening victory, as they will immediately travel to Boston for a matchup against the rival Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Sam Montembeault has laid claim to the Canadiens' starting job to begin the season

Last season, the Canadiens traded goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils, leaving the starting role up for grabs between Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau. However, Montembeault has made a strong case for securing the starter's role after his record-setting shutout on Wednesday.

As he explained on Tuesday at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard, he feels he's earned the right to be viewed as a consistent goaltender, via The Montreal Gazette.

“I think I showed (last season) that I can be consistent,” Montembeault explained. “That’s what I want to do every game again this year. Every time I get the chance to be in net, I want to give the team a chance to win.”

Coming into Wednesday's game, Montembeault had amassed a record of 50-60-21 with a 3.36 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage with a pair of shutouts.