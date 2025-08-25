The Minnesota Twins’ top prospect, Walker Jenkins, has officially moved one step away from the majors after being promoted to Triple-A St. Paul, according to Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune. The 20-year-old outfielder, selected No. 5 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, will join the Saints for their upcoming series in Toledo, making him the youngest player in the International League this season at 20 years and 188 days old.

Jenkins earned the call-up following an impressive stretch at Double-A Wichita, where he hit .309 with a .426 on-base percentage and .487 slugging percentage across 52 games. His production included seven home runs, 11 doubles, 24 RBI, 38 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 14 attempts.

Advanced metrics also highlighted his dominance, as his 156 wRC+ ranked third in the Texas League among players with at least 200 plate appearances, while his .420 wOBA also placed him third. He walked at a 14.3% rate (34 walks) and struck out just 18.5% of the time (44 strikeouts), showcasing one of the most polished approaches in the minors.

His monthly production steadily improved, posting an .885 OPS in June, .920 in July, and .973 in August. That late-summer surge, which included a .333/.449/.524 line in August with five homers over his last 20 games, ultimately pushed him into Triple-A for the season’s final stretch.

Jenkins’ career to this point has been interrupted by injuries. He missed nearly two months in 2024 with a hamstring strain and again this season with a high ankle sprain, sidelining him from April 9 until June 5. Despite back-to-back years with missed time, Jenkins has continued to produce whenever healthy. Across 627 career minor league at-bats, he is a .303 hitter with a .884 OPS, 17 homers, 36 stolen bases, 106 walks, and 111 strikeouts.

National outlets have consistently ranked Jenkins among the game’s elite prospects. MLB Pipeline currently lists him as the No. 14 overall prospect, Baseball America places him at No. 12, and Keith Law slotted him No. 11 in his midseason rankings. Several evaluators note that while his in-game power is still developing, his overall profile points to potential 20-plus home run production alongside elite speed and defensive ability.

His promotion also comes at a transitional moment for the Twins. At this year’s trade deadline, the front office moved nearly a dozen veterans with short-term contracts, bringing in additional prospects and strengthening an already top-tier farm system. Even with that influx of talent, Jenkins holds the Twins’ No. 1 prospect spot, ranking ahead of Eduardo Tait and 2024 first-rounder Kaelen Culpepper, who could also reach Triple-A before the season’s end.

The St. Paul Saints, currently 55-69 and out of postseason contention, provide Jenkins a maximum of 24 games at the level this year. Fans in Minnesota will get their first look at him in a Saints uniform when the team returns home September 9 for their final homestand against the Columbus Clippers.

Although the Twins have not set a specific debut timeline, Walker Jenkins can enter the organization’s plans by mid-2026 at the latest. His progression through the minors suggests the call-up to Minneapolis may not be far away.