Heading into their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox this past weekend, the Yankees were beginning to right the ship — having won nine of their past 13 games since Aaron Judge's return to the lineup. But entering the series finale on Sunday, the Yankees were looking to avoid what would have been an embarrassing four-game sweep at the hands of their sworn rival, which would have come at the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium, no less.

Buoyed by an incredible, emotionally-charged night from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who hit two home runs on the night and crossed the 100-home run mark for his career, the Yankees put an end to their three-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory, at least ending the weekend on a high note.

At the very least, the Yankees put an end to the bleeding and are back to winning ways. At present, they are three games safe within the wild card spots, doing just enough to keep them in a comfortable position. For manager Aaron Boone, things could be a lot worse.

“Definitely not the weekend we wanted to have especially coming off a really good road trip. But a good win nonetheless. A lot of really good things. Carlos [Rodon] was really good. The defense behind him [was really good]. Two double plays. Not the weekend we wanted, certainly, but excellent to get a win and [we'll] try to keep it going,” Boone said in his postgame presser, per SNY's Yankees Videos on X (formerly Twitter).

Indeed, a sweep would have been devastating for the Yankees, not just because it would have come at the hands of the Red Sox, but because it would have put quite the damper on their excellent play as of late.

They can now look forward to their upcoming three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals without the pressure of snapping a losing streak.

Yankees get a much-needed outstanding overall performance

The three losses the Yankees suffered against the Red Sox over the weekend highlighted just how much the team in pinstripes can run hot and cold on either side of the ball. New York was shut out on one occasion, wasting an outstanding pitching performance from Max Fried as they got shut down by Brayan Bello, and then they proceeded to allow 12 runs the very next night.

But on Sunday, Carlos Rodon was very good, allowing just two runs in 5.2 innings of work. And most importantly, the Yankees' bullpen did its job, shutting the door on their archrival.