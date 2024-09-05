The Montreal Canadiens made interesting moves in NHL Free Agency this summer. For the most part, they kept their core around long-term. Juraj Slafkovsky signed an eight-year contract back on July 1. Additionally, players such as Kaiden Guhle also signed big contract extensions over the course of the offseason.

However, the Canadiens' biggest move came through trade. Montreal traded for Patrik Laine in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Habs sent Jordan Harris and a draft pick to Columbus as part of this move. Laine brings excitement to the Canadiens as the 2024-25 campaign begins to draw ever closer.

The Habs hope they can make strides in the year ahead. But what big moments are in store for Montreal in 2024-25? Here are two Canadiens bold predictions for the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season with training camp on the horizon.

Patrik Laine surpasses 30 goals

Patrik Laine is not a stranger to scoring goals. In fact, he was one of the more productive players for the Blue Jackets in terms of counting stats during his stay there. Only Boone Jenner scored more goals than the former second-overall pick, according to Evolving Hockey.

However, it's been a while since he has scored 30 goals in a single season. You have to go back to 2018-19 to find Laine's last 30-goal campaign. In 2023-24, he scored just six goals in 18 games for the Blue Jackets. The year before that saw him score 22 goals in 55 games.

In saying this, he very well could have scored 30 goals in a year more recently had he remained healthy. Laine played to a 30+ goal pace across 82 games during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. It's part of the reason the Blue Jackets signed the former second-overall pick to a four-year contract extension in 2022.

This year, Laine is healthy and prepared for the grind of an NHL season. Furthermore, he plays with an incredibly impressive top-six group with the Canadiens. As a result, it would not be a surprise to see Laine surpass 30 goals in 2024-25. If he does, Montreal should find themselves in a pretty good position during the 2024-25 NHL season.

Canadiens challenge for wild card in the East

The Canadiens did not make too many splashes outside of the Patrik Laine trade. However, they did put a ton of faith in their current core. The extensions handed out this summer ensure their players are around for the long haul. And they should see this core deliver the desired progress on the ice.

Laine, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Nick Suzuki lead an impressive top-six. Additionally, Cole Caufield provides a lot of goal-scoring talent at the top of the lineup. Bringing Kirby Dach back into the fold improves their forward depth. And Alex Newhook could definitely improve on a fine debut season with the Canadiens.

Defensively, Montreal has a blueline with a lot of upside. Mike Matheson and David Savard are the elder statesmen in this part of the ice. They will provide support to youngsters Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, and Justin Barron. There are question marks here, but there are players who could break out in 2024-25.

Sam Montembault is the established starting goalie for the Canadiens. Behind him is Cayden Primeau, a former seventh-round pick. The goaltending is one of the Canadiens' roster concerns alongside the defensive unit. But if Montembault can find solid footing, he could keep Montreal rather competitive.

It's certainly an uphill battle for the Canadiens to challenge for a wild card spot in the East. But bold predictions are bold predictions for a reason. The Canadiens have the talent to make a surprising charge. If everything goes right, Montreal could find themselves playing meaningful hockey in 2024-25.