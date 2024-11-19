The Montreal Canadiens have sometimes been ripped for regression during the 2024-25 season. Many expected this team to put in a more competitive effort on the ice. But they stumbled a bit out of the gate. It seems as if things are beginning to turn around, though. And goaltender Sam Montembeault helped his team make a statement against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Montembeault turned aside all 29 shots he faced against the Oilers in Montreal. His effort helped propel his team to a massive 3-0 win over the reigning Western Conference champions. After the game, the Canadiens netminder expressed pride in his team for their performance.

“Going into the game you know these guys can make you pay if you make a little mistake,” Sam Montembeault said, via NHL.com. “I’m pretty proud of everybody’s job today. We blocked some shots, (David) Savard got a few big blocks in the third. Guhle, too, in the first, and then he came back and scored a big goal in the third. I’m just really proud of the way we played tonight. The last few games we took a really good step in the right direction defensively and now we’ve just got to be consistent with it.”

Canadiens may be turning things around

As mentioned, some feared the Canadiens had regressed given their brutal start. Montreal defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 to begin the year. But they went on to lose five of their next six games. Things did not get better after a short two-game winning streak, either. The Canadiens went on to lose each of their next six games.

However, things could be pointing in the right direction. The Canadiens have now won three of their last four games. And in two of these wins, they have scored five or more goals. There are certainly some things in need of cleaning up. But Montreal's season does not look as bleak as it did a week ago.

The Canadiens are without some key forwards, as well. Trade acquisition Patrik Laine picked up an injury during the preseason. And winger Rafael Harvey-Pinard went down with a non-contact injury during a practice session over the summer.

For now, Montreal is hoping to keep things going in a positive direction. And they have done well to turn in some promising performances despite some of their struggles. The Canadiens have some time off, as they don't play again until Saturday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights.