The Canadiens are still in the midst of a rebuild, but they at least believe they've found a goalie they can trust in Montembeault.

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that they've agreed to a contract extension with goaltender Samuel Montembeault, per the team's PR. It's a three-year deal, keeping the 27-year-old netminder in Montreal through the 2026-27 season. Montembeault will make an average of $3.15 million per year during the contract.

Drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2015, Montembeault is in his third season with the Canadiens. He's appeared in 10 games, nine of them starts, posting a .910 save percentage and a 2.73 goals against average. He allowed two or fewer goals in six of those appearances and won three of his last four starts. Montembeault averages 30 saves per game this season.

The Quebec-born goalie made his NHL debut with the Panthers in March 2019, appearing in 11 games as a rookie. He played 14 more games for Florida the following season before being waived in October 2021.

Becoming a Hab

The Canadiens immediately picked Montembeault up as their third-string goalie, but injuries to those above him thrust Montembeault into the starting role.

He earned 30 starts in his first season in Montreal, including back-to-back games in which he recorded 50+ saves. He made 32 saves in a shutout against the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 23, 2022, his first and still only shutout in the NHL.

Montembeault signed a two-year extension with the Canadiens in the summer of 2022 and played in nearly half of Montreal's games last season. In 2022-23, the Habs netminder went 16-19 with a 3.42 GAA and .901 save percentage.

Montembeault earned a roster spot on Team Canada for the 2023 IIHF World Championships. He was spectacular in seven starts, winning five with a 1.42 GAA and .939 save percentage en route to helping Canada win gold.

