The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly keen on trading for one of the Montreal Canadiens' goaltenders, per Sportsnet.

“The Oilers do continue to look at the goaltender market. A number of teams who were in Montreal said that Edmonton was there looking at all three of Montreal's goaltenders. I don't believe there's anything imminent there, I just think it's the Oilers continuing to do their due diligence,” per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“(Edmonton) is determined not to make a panic trade that they'll regret, but there's no question that with every loss – like the one they had this afternoon – the focus continues more on them,” Friedman added.

The Oilers desperately need depth at goaltender behind starter Stuart Skinner. His backup Calvin Pickard hasn't played in the NHL for more than one season.

Edmonton needs a top-notch netminder who can shore up its leaky defense. The Oilers surrendered five goals in their loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Not surprisingly, Edmonton lost for the 11th time in 16 games.

Oilers team captain Connor McDavid spoke up after another loss.

“We are trying to keep the puck out of our net, obviously. That's our main focus and we haven't done that,” Connor McDavid said on Tuesday.

A probable trade for a Canadiens goaltender is the latest strategy for the desperate Oilers. They fired head coach Jay Woodcroft last week, shuffled their goaltender lineup, and made countless line changes, to no avail.

Desperate times call for desperate measures for the Oilers. A lineup that features Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is better than its current record.

Besides, Edmonton is just two years removed from a stint in the Western Conference Finals. They should contend for the Stanley Cup Final and not languish near the bottom of the Pacific Division.