The Montreal Canadiens are expecting winger Patrik Laine to return to the lineup on Tuesday against the New York Islanders, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

It will be Patrik Laine's debut for the Canadiens. He suffered an injury in the preseason against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to a knee-on-knee collision, and that has kept him out of the lineup since. The Canadiens acquired Laine in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets this offseason, and they were expecting him to play a significant role on this year's team. Now, Laine will try to make an impact and help the Canadiens dig out of the hole they have dug themselves with their 8-13-3 start to the season.

More to come on this story.