The Vancouver Canucks are in no rush to extend their best player, Elias Pettersson, but general manager Patrik Allvin is looking forward to having the star center in Vancouver for the long haul.

“I think Elias is a top player for this team, and his performance over the last season put him in the top 10 or 15 players in the league. He has a great future,” Allvin said. “I want to have him part of this organization moving forward and I'm looking forward to continuing that conversation with him. The good thing is there is no rush. We still have his rights for another two years, so we'll see where it goes from here.”

Pettersson has one year remaining on a three-year deal but will be a restricted free agent after next season. If it gets to that point, the Canucks can match any offer sheet that another team gives to Pettersson.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Canucks drafted Pettersson with the fifth pick in the 2017 draft. He has been a near point per game player during his five-year career, registering 323 points in 325 games.

Last season was Pettersson's best to date as he topped 100 points for the first time, notching career-highs in goals (39) and assists (63).

Allvin said that he and Pettersson have had ongoing contract conversations since he took over as GM in January 2022 to gauge where both sides are. Despite Elias Pettersson's play on the ice, the Canucks have made the playoffs once in his five seasons and missed the postseason in each of the last three seasons.