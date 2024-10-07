The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for the 2024-25 NHL season. On Sunday, they made a couple of moves in advance of their season opener. One of these moves involves one of their own players. The Canucks signed forward Nils Hoglander to a contract extension, the team confirmed on Sunday.

This new contract runs for the next three seasons, according to the team's press release. Hoglander is currently playing on the final season of a two-year contract signed last July. As a result, this three-year contract extension will officially kick in on July 1, 2025. The Canucks forward will be an unrestricted free agent when this extension expires.

“We were all impressed with the way Nils came into training camp and approached the preseason,” said general manager Patrik Allvin, via the team's official website. “His work ethic, tenacity and motor have helped him establish himself as an NHL player and we feel with our continued support and development he has a lot more room to grow both on and off the ice.”

Nils Hoglander is coming off career year with Canucks

Many around the hockey world have believed Nils Hoglander had some upside for a while. He entered the league as a second-round pick in 2019 and made his debut in 2020. He has had some ups and downs over the course of four seasons he has skated in the league. In 2023-24, however, it seemed as if Hoglander put things together.

Hoglander ended the regular season with 24 goals and 36 points. Both totals represent career highs for the 23-year-old. His efforts helped the Canucks win the Pacific Division in 2023-24. The Canucks were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers two games short of the Western Conference Finals. Hoglander, though, experienced a decline in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as he scored one goal and two points in 11 games.

In 2024-25, Vancouver is expecting to make another push at the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And Hoglander could play an important role in that. He currently projects to play on the third-line left wing, according to PuckPedia. He could provide necessary secondary offense on the third line to help Vancouver's offense in tough games.

Hoglander could certainly play up the lineup in case of injury. Especially if he performs well at the start of the regular season. However, he faces an uphill battle in terms of earning top-six playing time. The Canucks signed two wingers — Jake DeBrusk and Daniel Sprong — who appear likely to begin the season playing in the top-six.

The Canucks begin their 2024-25 season on October 9 against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has high expectations heading into the new season. And it will certainly be interesting to see how they and Nils Hoglander perform in the year ahead.