Jake DeBrusk was expected to leave the Boston Bruins in NHL Free Agency this summer. On Monday, we found out where the veteran forward was heading. DeBrusk signed with the Vancouver Canucks once the market opened earlier this week. The Edmonton native put pen to paper on a seven-year contract with the 2023-24 Pacific Division champions.

DeBrusk had a complicated time in Boston. He had his ups and downs on the ice, but things were especially complicated off the ice. Trade rumors marred his time with the Bruins over the last few years. In fact, the new Canucks forward even turned in a trade request that was later rescinded. Now that he has joined a new team, DeBrusk is happy to have a sense of stability at this point in his career.

“It's been pretty intense. It's one of those things where you never like hearing it. It's one of those things where it's on your mind constantly. But at the same time, now I'm moving forward. Knowing I'm going to be in Vancouver and having stability is something I've never had. It's something I'm just lucky and fortunate to be in the position,” Jake DeBrusk said, via NHL.com.

Canucks were intent on signing Jake DeBrusk

The Canucks came within a game of the 2024 Western Conference Finals this season. In fact, they took a 3-2 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in their second-round matchup. It made a ton of sense for Vancouver to attempt to build upon their successful campaign. And they quickly identified DeBrusk as someone who could help make them better.

“I think Jake, obviously coming from a good program there in Boston, we like his speed, his versatility, plays both special teams, [he has] the experience of playing in the playoffs,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said, via NHL.com.” What I've seen over the years, I think Jake has consistently been able to elevate his game in the playoffs. He is a responsible two-way guy, and I envision, unless [Rick Tocchet] finds different line combinations, but I envision him starting with [Elias Pettersson].”

It's quite the statement from Vancouver's top brass. And it reflects the faith they have in the Edmonton native to immediately make a big impact this upcoming season. DeBrusk himself confirmed that the Canucks pursued him heavily in NHL Free Agency on Monday.

“They were very aggressive,” DeBrusk said, via NHL.com. “I had a really good feeling about them and we were talking and things of that nature and things were looking like they were going to hopefully go in the right direction.”

The Canucks certainly hope they can go on another deep playoff run in 2025. Adding DeBrusk, who led the Bruins in playoff points in 2024, definitely helps make them better in the postseason. Let's see if Vancouver can build upon their 2023-24 campaign and return to the playoffs once again this upcoming season.