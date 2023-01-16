Things have gone from bad, to worse, to absolutely miserable for Vancouver Canucks fans, and team president Jim Rutherford did nothing to quell their frustration in his media availability on Monday morning.

“I’m disappointed in the job I’ve done to this point,” Rutherford said, after the team has spent another year at the bottom of the Pacific Division.

To make matters worse, Rutherford confirmed that management is looking to retool on the fly, rather than commit to a full-scale rebuild, which is the exact thing that has given the team so many problems over the last nearly eight years.

The team is in contract hell, with multiple bad deals that have hamstrung the organization and left them unable to agree on a long-term contract with captain and team leader Bo Horvat.

Horvat is almost certainly going to leave the team in the offseason after rejecting the team’s latest contract offer — if he isn’t traded before then.

“I believe we’ve taken our best shot [on Bo Horvat]. With the offer we have on the table right now, it’s fair value for what he’s done up to this year…We’re in a pickle here. He’s had a career run and he’s looking for his money.”

Rutherford also confirmed he was looking to replace head coach Bruce Boudreau, but hasn’t committed to any changes as of yet.

“All I can say is that Bruce is our coach right now,” he said. “But with that I’m calling and talking, but don’t know that we’re making a change and don’t know that we want to make a change.”

The media availability basically confirmed what Canucks fans have known for years: the franchise has no long-term plan, and is in a cycle of trying to use short-term fixes that have undoubtedly prevented the team from contending for a Stanley Cup for the foreseeable future.

It’s been another abysmal season for the franchise, and until Jim Rutherford and management can accept that the only path forward is a full-scale rebuild, the Vancouver Canucks will remain in the basement of the National Hockey League.