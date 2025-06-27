The Vancouver Canucks are nearing a contract extension with one of their most productive forwards over the last couple of seasons. As hockey insider Rick Dhaliwal first reported, the Canucks are closing in on a new deal with Conor Garland that will pay the American $36 million over six years.

The $6 million AAV will be a raise from the $4.95 million the 29-year-old is currently making. That contract will expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, although it looks like the franchise has no interest in letting Garland get to unrestricted free agency next summer.

Garland is coming off the second best season of his career in 2024-25; the undersized forward managed 19 goals and 50 points over 81 games. His best year came in his first with the Canucks, when he amassed 52 points in 77 games in 2021-22 after being traded from the Arizona Coyotes.

Garland played three seasons in Arizona after being selected No. 123 overall by the franchise in the 2015 NHL Draft. He just won a gold medal with the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Championships, helping his country win the tournament for the first time since 1960.

He was excellent in the tourney, playing at a point-per-game pace with five goals and five assists in 10 games. Although Garland isn't eligible to sign a contract extension until July 1, it appears he won't be waiting much longer after that to put pen to paper on his next contract.

Conor Garland has emerged into one of Canucks' most reliable forwards

In 2024-25, Garland saw his ice time jump to a career-best 18:39 per game, and he also spent a ton of time with Vancouver's top powerplay group. It's become clear that the team values his contributions, especially considering a contract seems to be wrapped up well before July 1.

The Canucks will be relying on Garland in 2025-26 and beyond, especially as Brock Boeser and Pius Suter are both expected to test unrestricted free agency next week.

As it stands, Vancouver only has around $7 million in cap space for next season, so it is possible that one of Boeser or Suter returns. The door hasn't closed, but barring a trade to clear up cap space, it's almost certain both forwards won't be back.

That's especially true after the Canucks added Evander Kane — and his over $5 million cap hit — from the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week.

Boeser, like Garland, scored 50 points last season; the duo led the forward core, with only Quinn Hughes recording more points overall. Suter also had a great campaign, managing 25 goals and 46 points in 81 games.

Garland has been consistent in his time in British Columbia, and Canucks brass will be hoping he can take his game to another level over the next couple of seasons. If Boeser does indeed leave, Garland becomes the top right-winger on the depth chart, and general manager Patrik Allvin has no desire to let the forward get to free agency.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, multiple sources report that the Canucks will officially announce Garland's new contract as soon as July 1.