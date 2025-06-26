The Vancouver Canucks failed to make the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The franchise has already made a move behind the bench this offseason, replacing former head coach Rich Tocchet with Adam Foote. They also made one on the ice, adding Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Still, the franchise has plenty of work to do if they want to return to the playoffs. The Canucks have limited cap space, and will need to use the trade market this offseason to return to the playoffs.

It was a frustrating season for the Canucks, with players failing to live up to expectations, and infighting in the locker room. This led to the trade of J.T. Miller to the Rangers, and could lead to more moves this offseason. The Canucks are missing a fourth-round pick this season, while missing a third and seventh-round pick next season. Further, they have just $8.7 million in cap space.

Meanwhile, Brock Boeser is a free agent, as is Pius Suter. This means two of the five top-scoring options from this past season are entering free agency. The Canucks now need to make major decisions. They are a team at a crossroads, and making moves this offseason is necessary to make it back to the playoffs.

Could Canucks pull off Elias Pettersson blockbuster?

Pettersson has been involved in trade rumors, and while these notions may not come to fruition, the Canucks need to make it happen. The Swede was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks. He would break into the NHL in the 2018-19 season, scoring 27 goals and adding 19 assists. Over his career, he has shown consistency, missing just four games between the 2021-22 and the 2023-24 campaigns. Further, he scored 32 or more goals while having 68 or more points in all three of those seasons.

Pettersson took a step back this year, though. He played in just 64 games and had 15 goals with 30 assists. Further, his plus/minus rating was the worst of his NHL career, while his powerplay point total was the second lowest of his career. Off-ice issues may have played a factor in the decline this year, but even after the trade of Miller, Pettersson never rebounded.

Pettersson does have a no-movement clause about to take effect, and trading him may be difficult. He has a salary cap hit of $11.6 million per year due through the 2031-32 season. Still, his production this past year does not support the salary. He has been over the 85-point plateau just twice in his NHL career, and has been over 100 points just once. With the steep drop-off this season, but clear potential talent, trading the former first-round pick should bring in a large haul, if he will sign off on the move.

The Canucks have too many promising goaltenders

Thatcher Demko is another mainstay of the Canucks who could be on the move. Demko was the 36th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Canucks. The American-born goaltender is coming off a down season. He played in just 23 games, going 10-8-3 with a 2.90 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. That is the worst save percentage in a season since playing just one game in the 2017-18 campaign. Further, it was the second time in four years he did not have the majority of starts for the Canucks.

Demko is also due $5 million this year and is in the last year of his contract. He will be a free agent next summer, and considering the Canucks just locked up Kevin Lankinen to a multi-year extension, it seems the future is with him. Lankinen was also the primary goaltender this past season. He played in 51 games, going 25-15-10 with a 2.62 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Canucks also have Artur Silovs on the roster. He played in ten games this past season and was not great. He was just 2-6-1 with a .861 save percentage and a 3.65 goals-against average. Regardless, his nine games at the NHL level prior to this season have shown he is capable of playing at the NHL level. At a cost of just $850 thousand this year, it would be a huge savings for the Canucks to make him the backup. He also just led the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League to their first championship, winning MVP honors in the process. He's ready for another NHL shot.

Finally, the goalie market this offseason is weak. The top free agent goaltenders are Jake Allen and Anton Forsberg. A goalie of the level of Demko would be a major upgrade for multiple teams, so with the Canucks having multiple options in the crease, moving on from the goaltender makes sense.

Will Vancouver go for the complete reset?

The Canucks could easily trade away Pettersson and Demko and still be a similar team. It seems likely they will lose Boeser and Suter this offseason, and there is the possibility the Canucks go for a complete rebuild. To do that, they need to trade Quinn Hughes. Hughes is the brother of New Jersey Devils players Jack and Luke. The move of Hughes to New Jersey could net a big return, akin to when Jordan Staal was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. Overall, three of the four Staal brothers played together with Carolina.

Brothers playing together in the NHL is not abnormal. Pavel and Valeri Bure played together with the Florida Panthers. Also, Mario and Alain Lemieux spent a season together with the Penguins. Still, to have three brothers who are all top-level players in the NHL could be attractive for the Devils. This would require the Canucks to buy into the notion of a complete reset though.

Hughes has two years left on his contract with the Canucks, and will cost $7.85 million per year. He was the leading point scorer for Vancouver, even playing from the blue line. He has played 82 games just once in his NHL career, though. Regardless, he has scored 50 or more points in five of the last six seasons, with the one miss being the shortened 2020-21 campaign, where he scored 41 points. Trading away Hughes would require a massive haul.

It has been reported that only three players are untouchable when it comes to the Devils acquiring Quinn. Two of them are the other Hughes brothers, while the third is Nico Hischier. The Devils could attempt to work a package including draft picks, prospects, and stars such as Dougie Hamilton. A massive package would need to come to Vancouver to make this happen overall.

The biggest question for Vancouver is which way they want to go in their future. They have dealt with locker room issues and disgruntled stars while being a disappointing team in recent years. If they want to go for the total rebuild, which would involve losing players such as Pettersson, Demko, and Hughes, now might not be a bad time. There's no indication the Canucks' front office wants to do this, though.