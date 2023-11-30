Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin hit his team with a sobering reality check despite their blazing hot start to the season.

The Vancouver Canucks are off to an incredible start to the 2023-24 NHL season. And that is something for this franchise to be proud of. Especially since they entered the year with a bit of an unclear trajectory. However, Vancouver is not planning any parades after just 23 games. General manager Patrik Allvin knows there's more work ahead.

Allvin faced the media on Wednesday following his team's practice. While their 15-7-1 record pleases him, the Canucks general manager hit Vancouver with a bit of a reality check. “As Tocc said, we haven’t really done anything yet,” Allvin said, via Canucks Army reporter Jeff Paterson, referencing head coach Rick Tocchet.

“We’re always looking to get better, that’s what I like about the coaching staff here,” he continued. “Their mindset is ‘how do we get better next day?’ That’s the only thing they can control.”

Vancouver raced out to a wild 10-2-1 start to the 2023-24 NHL season. As of late, they've cooled down a bit, going 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Still, the Canucks occupy second place in the Pacific Division. And as of this writing, they are just one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the division lead.

These are encouraging signs for a team that hasn't had much playoff success recently. In fact, since 2014-15, they've made the Stanley Cup Playoffs just twice. Furthermore, prior to their 2020 series win, their last series victory in the postseason came back in 2011.

Allvin knows it'll take more than just a great start in the regular season to change those fortunes. So, his focus and the team's focus is on improvement. “We’re still working to get better and that’s the mindset we have here with the coaching staff and the players,” he said, via Paterson.