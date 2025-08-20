The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2025 season with another major decision under center, naming Daniel Jones as Indianapolis's starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson. The move underscored the Colts' continued struggle to find stability at the most important position, and it could set the stage for yet another reset if neither Jones nor Richardson proves capable of carrying the offense forward.

According to ESPN’s latest mock draft, the Colts could once again look for answers in the draft, this time targeting Penn State quarterback Drew Allar with the No. 11 overall pick in 2026. The projection reflects the belief that Indianapolis may soon need a true franchise quarterback to build around, especially if the revolving door continues.

Allar brings prototypical size at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, along with mobility, creativity, and a strong arm that has drawn NFL attention since his freshman year. He showed progress last season by throwing for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes. Scouts believe improved consistency and mechanics in 2025 could elevate him into the conversation with other top prospects such as LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Texas standout Arch Manning.

The Colts haven't figured out their quarterback dilemma

Article Continues Below

Colts veterans have been open about their frustration with the team’s constant quarterback turnover. Guard Quenton Nelson, who has blocked for 11 different starters since 2018, admitted the lack of continuity has been an obstacle. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. echoed those concerns, noting that constant change has made it difficult to develop rhythm within the offense.

The Colts have not had a long-term answer at quarterback since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement in 2019. Since then, the franchise has cycled through a series of short-term solutions, including Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Gardner Minshew, only to find itself back in the same position.

Whether Jones can revive his career or Richardson can regain his standing remains uncertain. If neither succeeds, Indianapolis may once again be forced to place its hopes in a first-round quarterback, with Drew Allar looming as one of the most intriguing names available in 2026.